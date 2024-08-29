From 26-27 August 2024, Lesotho played host to a consultative meeting of important players brought together by AU-IBAR to discuss critical challenges and build efficient systems for national blue governance. A vital stage in developing Lesotho's National Blue Economy Strategy—which seeks to utilise aquatic resources for sustainable development, economic success, and environmental stewardship—has been this workshop, which has received support from the Kingdom of Norway.

Despite Lesotho's landlocked condition, the Minister of Agriculture, Food Security, and Nutrition, Honourable Thabo Mofosi (Above picture), highlighted the importance of the blue economy in fostering economic growth and protecting water ecosystems. As resources crucial to environmental health, economic vitality, and cultural heritage, he emphasised the crucial importance of inland waters, including rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

In the course of the workshop, participants identified and prioritised key topics that are essential to the process of formulating Lesotho's strategy for the blue economy. The management of resources in a sustainable manner, economic growth in industries such as ecotourism and fisheries, climatic resilience, and the establishment of strong governance and policy frameworks to implement the blue economy plan are among the most notable things that fall under this category.

The importance of strong national blue governance mechanisms, including transparent governance structures, stakeholder involvement, data and research, regulations and policies, and enhanced data collection and research to inform evidence-based policies and monitor water resource usage, were emphasised during the workshop as means to successfully address these priorities.

The stakeholders' consultative workshop concluded with a commitment to advancing Lesotho's blue economy agenda through collaborative governance and strategic policy frameworks. This initiative sets the stage for sustainable development, economic growth, and environmental stewardship, leveraging Lesotho's inland waters as crucial assets in the nation's path towards prosperity. As Lesotho charts its course in the blue economy, continued engagement and collective action will be paramount to realizing the full potential of its aquatic resources.

Participants included Dr. Motseki Hlatshwayo, Fisheries Technical Advisor at the SADC Secretariat; Ms. Linda Etta, Senior Blue Economy Advisor from the African Union; government officials from relevant ministries, including the Department of Water Affairs; private sector representatives; farmers; media representatives; and AU-IBAR staff. Supporting the development of blue economy strategies at the regional and national levels, AU-IBAR is collaborating closely with the African Union Commission, member states, and regional economic communities to guarantee the implementation of the Blue Economy Strategy across Africa.