Africa’s energy development agenda has become increasingly complex. Climate change and energy security concerns have highlighted the critical role low-carbon and sustainable energy developments play in Africa, while diverse regulatory environments, shifts in global capital trends and security risks have created a difficult-to-navigate investor climate across the continent. While progress continues to be made to create an enabling environment for investment, real-time data and analytics prove critical for foreign investors and project developers as interest grows in African energy opportunities.

In this scenario, organizations such as S&P Global Commodity Insights have been highlighted as instrumental. As a provider of information, analytics and solutions for major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide, S&P Global offers valuable data on the African energy industry. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that S&P Global is the Technical Partner of African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 – taking place October 16-20 in Cape Town. The partnership falls under a multi-year agreement signed with S&P Global in 2022, whereby the information provider would support the event’s technical sessions. As Africa’s energy sector expands and low-carbon technologies become increasingly pivotal, S&P Global’s insights will continue to be integral.

Energy is a catalyst for economic development, and in Africa, many countries are prioritizing investments in this area under efforts to industrialize and electrify economies. Growing regional demand in conjunction with global efforts to diversify supply chains have seen heightened investor interest in Africa, and regulatory reforms are making the continent that much more attractive for foreign capital. At the same time, the global energy and commodity market is becoming increasingly volatile. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted global gas chains while the COVID-19 pandemic sent supply-demand dynamics into chaos. As the world transitions to a cleaner energy future, the energy industry becomes more complex by the day.

In this complexity, Africa continues to drive a wave of large-scale energy developments. Upstream, new discoveries made in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, South Africa and many more have opened up new basins across the continent. Efforts to advance domestic utilization and trade have seen investments grow in refining, pipeline and transportation, as well as energy storage. At the same time, the energy transition has seen an uptick in renewable energy, green hydrogen and hybrid solutions, with burgeoning ‘green markets’ cropping up in countries such as Mauritania, Egypt, Namibia, Mozambique and more. Electrification and industrialization targets are driving power generation, infrastructure and low-carbon fuel projects while local content priorities have influenced policy reforms and amendments.

Stepping into this picture, S&P Global provides the information, data and analytics that make the complex energy industry easier to navigate. The organization has a mandate to “push past expected observations and seek out new levels of understanding,” with the aim of assisting companies, governments and individuals make an impact on tomorrow. Focused on powering the markets of the future, S&P Global offers essential intelligence that strengthens decision-making in Africa. At AEW 2023, this intelligence will prove central to many discussions. As the AEW 2023 Technical Partner, the organization will support and spearhead the technical program, which features a diverse array of presentations, technical discussions and meetings. During the program, S&P Global will deliver actionable intelligence centered around investments, digital tools, market fundamentals and sustainability.

“S&P Global’s comprehensive data, expertise and digital tools that will be instrumental as Africa’s energy sector grows from strength to strength. The multi-faceted and increasingly complex nature of the energy sector requires innovative and technical approaches to development, and with insights from organizations such as S&P Global, the continent will be better equipped to expand the industry,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As Technical Partner of AEW 2023, S&P Global will lead the conference’s technical program, with representatives and thought-leaders from the firm delivering forward-looking insights as participants and moderators in various panel discussions. The AEW 2023 technical program offers investors, project developers and governments with the information they need to make informed decision on the African market, and will help facilitate new ideas and deals within the growing sector.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.