Japan welcomes the adoption of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2720 on scaling up and monitoring aid to the Gaza Strip on December 23 (December 22 local time).

Japan voted in favor of the resolution based on its comprehensive consideration that the resolution is expected to contribute to the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining hostages and the expansion of humanitarian assistance, as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip further deteriorates since the recent resumption of hostilities. Japan, as a member of the UNSC, has been actively working for the adoption of this resolution. Japan also highly appreciates the tireless diplomatic efforts made by the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other countries concerned.

Japan strongly urges all parties to act in good faith based on the UNSC resolutions 2712 and 2720. Japan expects that the work of the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator to be appointed based on this resolution will contribute to the expansion of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and the improvement of the humanitarian situation.

Japan continues to make persistent and active diplomatic efforts toward the immediate release of the hostages, improving the humanitarian situation, and calming down the situation as soon as possible, while closely communicating with the countries and international organizations concerned.