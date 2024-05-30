AdNotes, a leading provider of broadband technology solutions, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com/), taking place from May 29th to 31st in Marrakech, Morocco. The event will serve as a platform to showcase groundbreaking innovations in digital accessibility, with AdNotes at the forefront.

As a licensed and certified entity by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and the Film and Publication Board (FPB), AdNotes stands as a beacon within the industry. Proudly affiliated with esteemed organizations such as the Internet Service Provider Association (ISPA) and the Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA), AdNotes is deeply committed to ISPA's Code of Conduct, focusing its efforts on overcoming digital connectivity challenges within Sub-Saharan Africa.

Leading the Way with TV White Spaces Technology

AdNotes distinguishes itself as a pioneer in leveraging TV White Spaces (TVWS) technology to bridge connectivity gaps in remote regions. This cutting-edge approach not only slashes infrastructure costs but also significantly enhances digital service accessibility and affordability. With a deployment strategy geared towards expeditious and reliable service delivery, AdNotes offers fibre internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps and wireless speeds of up to 500 Mbps, ensuring unparalleled connectivity experiences.

Supporting Emerging Internet Service Providers

Recognizing the pivotal role of emerging internet service providers (ISPs) in driving connectivity expansion, AdNotes extends comprehensive support through its network operation centre services. From aiding in network deployment to facilitating performance monitoring and troubleshooting, AdNotes remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the growth and success of new ISPs in a competitive landscape.

Attendees visiting the AdNotes booth at GITEX Africa 2024 can look forward to:

In-depth insights into the transformative potential of TVWS technology in conjunction with edge and fog computing.

Detailed discussions elucidating AdNotes' endeavors to mitigate digital service costs while enhancing accessibility across diverse demographics.

Opportunities for forging strategic partnerships and collaborative ventures with AdNotes to drive mutual growth and innovation.

AdNotes' Impactful Contributions

AdNotes' impactful contributions extend beyond mere rhetoric, evidenced by notable projects including:

Nationwide deployment of WiFi hotspots and community connectivity solutions in partnership with Link Africa.

Provision of managed internet services in collaboration with The Ports Regulator of South Africa.

Connectivity enhancement initiatives for public schools spanning multiple provinces, facilitated through wireless and fibre connections with Ndabase Printing Solutions.

Establishment of household community connectivity via WiFi nationwide, in collaboration with Broadband Infraco SOC Limited.

Implementation of LAN and WAN services, inclusive of fiber point-to-point internet access, in partnership with Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

Collaboration with other ISPs, supported by the CSIR&UNDP, to deploy low-cost broadband connectivity in underserved communities and public facilities nationwide.

AdNotes successfully launched the TV White Space Rural Network in Harry Gwala District, KZN, with support from CSIR, UNDP, FCDO, and strategic partners such as Harry Gwala Development Agency, Seacom, and Moses Kotane Institute.

Testimonial

"SmartXchange enjoys a good working relationship with AdNotes. The company strives for professionalism and efficiency and is recommended as a service provider," said Ms. F. Moolla.

Issued by AdNotes

