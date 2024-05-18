United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

Administrator Samantha Power will travel to Morocco from May 19-22 to underscore the United States’ commitment to deepening relations with one of its oldest allies. During her trip, Administrator Power will meet with government officials, partner organizations, youth, and local communities. The Administrator will highlight how USAID is partnering with local organizations in Morocco to advance locally led development as critical to driving lasting and meaningful gains. She will also visit communities impacted by last year’s earthquake to see first-hand how USAID programs are supporting Morocco’s ongoing recovery efforts.

