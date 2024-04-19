From April 23-25, Administrator Samantha Power and Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma will travel to Angola to reaffirm the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting prosperity, security, and good governance in Angola.
During the visit, the Administrator will meet with government leaders, members of the civil society, and business executives in Luanda. She will highlight USAID’s investments in malaria prevention in a visit to Angola’s National Health Research Institute, a key partner in the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI).
The Administrator will also travel to Angola's Benguela Province to advance U.S. support for the Lobito Corridor, a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) priority project that will connect the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia to regional and global trade markets via the Port of Lobito. While there she will meet with Angolan farmers and government partners.