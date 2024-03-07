On March 5, Administrator Samantha Power met UN Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra and discussed the critical partnership between the United Nations and the United States, in collaboration with other key stakeholders in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, to urgently advance a process to stop the fighting and end the war in Sudan. Administrator Power and Special Envoy Lamamra also discussed the grave humanitarian situation and the imperative to accelerate the flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan. The conflict and related displacement and disruption of agricultural activity has pushed large populations of Sudanese to dire levels of food insecurity, and both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces must take immediate action to allow humanitarian actors to reach the most vulnerable populations.

