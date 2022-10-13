The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has sanctioned five former members of the normalisation committee (NC) of the Venezuelan Football Association (FVF) as a result of their conduct during their tenure(s) on the NC, as follows:

Laureano González, former president of the FVF and subsequently the chairman of the NC, has been banned from taking part in all football-related activity for a duration of five years after having been found guilty of mismanagement of FVF and FIFA funds, including through a fictitious invoicing scheme.

Carlos Terán, a former member of the NC and a current member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, has been banned from taking part in all football-related activity for a duration of two years after having been found guilty of approving and accepting undue pecuniary advantages in the form of additional monthly payments.

Bernardo Añor Guillamón, Luis Eduardo Fernández and Gilberto Velazco Ramírez, all former members of the NC, have each been banned from taking part in all football-related activity for a duration of one year (suspended for a probationary period of two years) after having been found guilty of approving and accepting undue pecuniary advantages in the form of additional monthly payments.

In addition, the adjudicatory chamber imposed the following sanctions:

A fine amounting to USD 410,363 on Mr González

Individual fines amounting to CHF 10,000 on Messrs Terán, Añor Guillamón, Fernández and Velazco Ramírez

After having conducted separate hearings and upon careful analysis of the evidence provided before the adjudicatory chamber, and in addition to the evidence collected during the investigations conducted by the investigatory chamber in each applicable proceeding, the adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied that the above individuals had breached the following provisions of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE):

Laureano González: art. 13 (General duties), art. 15 (Duty of loyalty) and art. 28 (Misappropriation and misuse of funds)

Carlos Terán, Bernardo Añor Guillamón, Luis Eduardo Fernández and Gilberto Velazco Ramírez: art. 13 (General duties), art. 15 (Duty of loyalty), art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits), art. 25 (Abuse of position) and art. 28 (Misappropriation and misuse of funds)

The individual terms of the decisions were notified to the respective parties today, the date on which the respective bans come into force, and will be followed by notification of the grounds within the next 60 days in accordance with the FCE.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org