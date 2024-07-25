In a decisive move to address the backlog of cases overwhelming Ghana’s judicial system, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the appointment of sixteen new Justices to the Court of Appeal.

This significant expansion is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary, ensuring timely justice delivery across the nation.

The newly appointed Justices include Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah, Justice Gifty Dekyem, and Justice Kofi Akrowiah, among others. Their appointments, made upon the advice of the Judicial Council, come at a critical time when the Court of Appeal faces the dual challenges of an overburdened docket and the recent retirement of several senior judges. Four Justices of Appeal – Justice Amma Gaisie, Justice Cecilia Sowah, Justice Victor Ofoe, and Justice Angelina Domakyaareh – have retired upon reaching the statutory age of retirement, with a fifth, Justice Alex Poku Acheampong, due to retire in October 2024.

The Chief Justice, with the support of the Judicial Council, has spearheaded a strategic initiative to decentralize the Court of Appeal by establishing permanent panels in five key locations across Ghana. This move is designed to reduce the burden on the central court in Accra and to expedite the resolution of cases by making the appellate process more accessible to citizens in various regions.

The new locations for the permanent panels of the Court of Appeal include:

Sekondi: This panel will sit at the premises of the Sekondi High Court, catering to appeals from the Central and Western Regions. By decentralizing the court’s operations, the judiciary aims to streamline the appeal process for cases arising in these regions, reducing travel time and expenses for litigants and legal practitioners.

Koforidua: Located at the premises of the Koforidua High Court, this panel will handle appeals from the Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions. This strategic placement is expected to enhance the efficiency of the appellate system in these regions, providing quicker access to justice.

Kumasi: The new Court of Appeal Complex in Kumasi will serve as the base for appeals from the Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, and Ashanti Regions. This modern facility is equipped to handle a significant volume of cases, ensuring that justice is delivered promptly. Additionally, the government has constructed townhouses and a guesthouse in Kumasi to provide permanent residences for Justices of the Court of Appeal, ensuring they are readily available to hear cases.

Tamale: This panel will cater to appeals filed at the Registry in Tamale from the Upper West, Upper East, North East, Savannah, and Northern Regions. The cases will be heard through a virtual link in the Kumasi Court of Appeal, leveraging technology to bridge geographical distances and improve judicial efficiency.

Accra: The existing Court of Appeal in Accra will continue to handle appeals from the Greater Accra Region, maintaining its central role in the nation’s judicial system while benefiting from the reduced caseload due to the establishment of regional panels.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that these appointments and the establishment of regional panels are essential to addressing the backlog of cases and improving the overall efficiency of the judiciary. “The significant expansion of the personnel of the Court of Appeal, occasioned by the appointment of these sixteen new Justices of Appeal, is a direct response to the challenge of an overburdened court system,” he stated.

The President also highlighted the importance of equipping the judiciary with the necessary tools to expedite the delivery of justice. This includes the adoption of new technologies such as the e-justice system, which aims to streamline judicial processes and enhance transparency. The decentralization initiative, coupled with the use of technology, is expected to significantly reduce delays in the judicial process, ensuring that justice is served in a timely manner.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s commitment to continuous judicial reforms and the improvement of court infrastructure. In addition to the new Court of Appeal complex in Kumasi, the administration has been constructing courthouses with residential facilities nationwide. As of February 2024, seventy-nine courthouses have been inaugurated, with twenty-one more in various stages of completion.

The decentralization and expansion of the Court of Appeal reflect a broader strategy to make the judicial system more accessible and efficient, ultimately reinforcing public confidence in the rule of law. By addressing the backlog of cases and enhancing the capacity of the judiciary, the administration aims to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done promptly and fairly across all regions of Ghana.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the newly appointed Justices and their ability to contribute significantly to the advancement of Ghana’s judicial system. He urged them to approach their duties with integrity, humility, and a deep sense of responsibility, emphasizing that their decisions would have far-reaching implications for the lives of individuals and the development of the nation. The strategic expansion of the Court of Appeal marks a pivotal step towards a more efficient, transparent, and accessible judicial system in Ghana.