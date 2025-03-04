We, the delegates participating in the Conference held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 27 to 28 February 2025, under the theme “The Role of Faith Communities and Ethical Organisations in Advancing Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations,” along with representatives from religious organisations, scientific and ethical institutions, and cultural associations of African and international civil society,

EXPRESS our deep gratitude to His Excellency Mr. João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), and to His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, for their unwavering support to faith communities and ethical organisations in implementing Africa’s Agenda 2063.

RECOGNISE, with appreciation, the decision of the African Union to dedicate the theme for the year 2025 to “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.”

NOTE WITH DEEP SATISFACTION the work and recommendations from the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, which reflect a collective commitment to advancing restorative justice and healing for Africans and people of African descent.

RECALL that in November 2022, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) adopted resolution ACHPR/Res.543 (LXXIII) 2022, reaffirming that accountability and redress for historical mass crimes—including slavery, the African slave trade, colonisation, and racial segregation—are essential to combating persistent systemic racism and promoting the human rights of Africans and people of African descent.

RECALL ALSO the conclusions and recommendations from the Accra International Conference of November 2023 on “Building a United Front to Advance the Cause of Justice and the Payment of Reparations for Africans,” and those from the Accra Summit on Reparations and Racial Healing held in August 2022, organised at the proposal of the Government of Ghana.

SUPPORT the call for a collective commitment to confront the historical injustices and severe crimes perpetrated against Africans and people of African descent throughout the slave trades, colonialism, and apartheid. We also commit to addressing the narratives and policies that foster negrophobia and racial hatred in all contexts, and to tackling the inequalities that exist in the international economic and political systems.

EMPHASISE our individual and collective recognition of the profound and lasting effects of slavery, colonialism, racial discrimination, and neo-colonialism on Africans and people of African descent. We acknowledge how these injustices continue to inflict immense suffering, cultural disruption, economic exploitation, emotional trauma, and enduring discrimination on Africans and people of African descent throughout history.

AFFIRM that the implementation of reparations is both a moral and legal imperative, grounded in the principles of justice, human rights, and human dignity. The demand for reparations signifies a concrete step toward addressing historical wrongs and fostering healing among the peoples of Africa and those of African descent.

RECOGNISE the concept of ecological debt as a critical component of reparations, acknowledging the severe environmental degradation caused by colonial exploitation, industrial pollution, and resource extraction. We affirm that historical and ongoing environmental destruction, including deforestation, water contamination, soil depletion, and biodiversity loss, has disproportionately affected African communities, leading to food scarcity, health crises, and climate vulnerability.

SUPPORT the commitments made at the Accra Conference on Reparations and the recommendations directed to the Member States of the African Union. These call for the establishment by the African Union Commission and the inauguration of a Committee of Experts on Reparations, in consultation with Member States and AU Organs, aiming to develop a unified African policy on reparations and implement an African Programme of Action on Reparations, in line with due process and considering the following proposals:

To act as the primary reference point for the African Union on issues related to reparations and ethical healing; To solicit, cultivate, and promote knowledge on restorative justice within the African Union by developing and implementing reparations-related knowledge among various AU organs, Member States, and the global African community; To establish an official programme for the African Union and its Member States, along with other institutions, to commemorate historical events that necessitate strong actions for justice and reparations for Africans and individuals of African descent; To liaise with and support the role of an AU Special Envoy on Reparations for Africa and the Sixth Region of the Diaspora; To undertake other tasks as assigned and determined by the African Union.

PROPOSE the formation of an Ethical Reference Group, in close coordination with the African Union Commission, to assist the AU Committee of Experts and the AU Special Envoy by providing ethical guidance on the issue of reparations. This includes best practices of restorative justice based on indigenous African traditions, sources, and spirituality. The Ethical Reference Group will also offer thought leadership and counsel, drawing on global case studies to inform policy and advocate for the application of international standards in support of restorative justice.

RESOLVE to centre “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations” within the African Peace Initiative, in pursuit of a Civilisational Truce aimed at transforming a world marked by conflict, war, and dysfunction into societies characterised by dialogue, reconciliation, and reparations. This aligns with the principles of Ubuntu philosophy and the teaching of the Golden Rule, which states, “Treat others the way you want to be treated,” as well as the objectives of the AU’s Agenda 2063, which seeks to advance the vision of the AU of “An integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.”

PROPOSE to the AU to consider a decade of reparations.

INVITE all religious, ethical, scientific, and cultural organisations, along with African citizens—particularly the youth and women—to embrace and promote the call for reparations. It is essential to prioritise the protection of human beings and to respect the sanctity of human life, as this focus will help build centres of shared interest.

May Peace Prevail in Africa