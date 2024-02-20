Producer, director and actor Novi Brown will speak at the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) – taking place February 27 in Dubai. Brown currently stars as Sabrina Hollins in the hit-BET comedy-drama series, Sistas and is a strong advocate for enhancing inclusivity in the film and beauty industries.

Throughout her extensive career in film and television, Brown has promoted the role diversity plays in broadening storytelling. Her commitment to art and television is driven by a goal to change the narrative around people of color while offering communities greater representation.

GBIS – hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and organized by Energy Capital and Power – is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of the Black community, promotes excellence, and explores untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit – taking place on February 27, 2024, in Dubai – is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

With acting credits in film and television, Brown began her career appearing in theater productions such as Dutchman and Boston Marriage before making her screen debut in the 2014 sports comedy film My Dad’s a Soccer Mom.

The German-born actress landed a leading role in Tyler Perry’s Sistas in 2019, starring alongside KJ Smith and Ebony Obsidian. Brown has also played leading roles in the horror-thriller film Alone in the Dark; the romantic comedy The First Noelle; and the comedy film Holiday Hideaway, all of which released in 2022.

Brown’s passion for creativity and self-expression has led her to become an advocate for women to find their voice in the creative arts and is lauded for her unmitigated dedication to community development. As such, attendees at GBIS can expect astute insights into the challenges and intricacies of navigating the entertainment industry from Brown as she shares her experience as an actor, producer and director.