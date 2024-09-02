Acting President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has extended heartfelt congratulations to several South African sportsmen and women for their exceptional achievements over the past weekend.

Their victories have ushered the nation into the spring season, filled with hope and a renewed sense of national pride.

"Sports have a unique ability to bring South Africans together and uplift the nation's spirits, even amidst our challenges," said Acting President Mashatile.

"The incredible performances by our athletes this past weekend serves as a testament to their dedication, hard work, and the indomitable spirit of our people."

The weekend's achievements highlights include: Mpumelelo Mhlongo who secured a gold medal in his 100m event, while Bayanda Walaza made history in Peru, becoming the fastest young man on earth with the remarkable times of 10.19 seconds in the 100m sprint and 20.52 seconds in the 200m sprint.

Also in Peru, Hannah Van Niekerk won a silver medal in Kima 400 m hurdles in the World U20 tournament.

In team sports, the National Rugby Team, the Springboks (Boks) defeated New Zealands All Blacks 31-27, while Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates proceeded to the Final of the MTN 8 Cup.

These remarkable results demonstrate the athletes' prowess, showcasing the strength and talent of South African athletes on both local and international stages.

"The triumphs of Mhlongo, Walaza, and our esteemed sports teams are not just victories for them but for every South African who finds joy, pride, and unity in our nation's sporting successes," Acting President Mashatile added.

"We celebrate these achievements and look forward to many more moments of national pride and joy."

Acting President Mashatile concluded by emphasizing the power of sports in fostering unity and hope, urging all South Africans to continue supporting and celebrating their athletes as they represent the country on various platforms worldwide.