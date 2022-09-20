Acting President David Mabuza has noted with concern the accidents that have occurred on South African roads involving trucks.

The first truck accident took place on Saturday, 17 September 2022 in uPhongolo, KwaZulu-Natal and claimed 20 lives.

Earlier yesterday, another accident took place on the R66/34 near Ulundi again in the KwaZulu-Natal with no reported fatalities.

The Acting President has thanked the rapid response by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government in attending to the needs of the victims’ families in this hour of grief.

The Acting President underscored the importance of road safety, and that it should be a priority for all road users to curb the high fatality rate as a result of road accidents.

“Every life that is lost on the road is one too many, we therefore call on road users to exercise caution and be patient with other road users, in order to save lives," said Acting President Mabuza.

The Acting President further called on every concerned South African not to resort to destruction of property and violent acts against truck drivers, but should allow authorities to attend to the prevailing challenge on the roads. This would include an imbizo with the trucking industry to discuss the challenges faced by drivers and find solutions that will improve safety on the roads for truck drivers and other road users.