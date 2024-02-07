U.S. Department of State


The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defense Aden Bare Duale and reaffirmed our strong bilateral ties, ongoing collaboration on counterterrorism, and close security cooperation.  They discussed our shared interest in preventing further conflict in the East Africa Region including the multinational security mission to Somalia, and the need for inclusive peace processes.  Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland reiterated the United States’ commitment to a successful Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and underscored the shared values that form the foundation of our partnership.

