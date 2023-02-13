The President of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, received the Letters of Credentials from Mr Claude Morel accrediting him as the non-resident High Commissioner of Seychelles in a ceremony at State House, Le Réduit, on Monday 6th February 2023. The President stated that the “Seychelles-Mauritius relations are excellent, solid and are bound to be consolidated and reinforced in the coming years”.

The close, dynamic bilateral relations between Seychelles and Mauritius are multifaceted, ranging from tourism and fisheries, the two pillars of our economy, to other strategic sectors such as maritime security and connectivity, the SIDS agenda and climate change, trade and investment, education and aviation, amongst others.

High Commissioner Morel also met with the Vice President, Mr Eddy Boissézon, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, among other dignitaries and senior officials. The exchanges focused on an overview of the current parameters of cooperation and perspectives for the future. The holding of the Joint Bilateral Commission in April in Seychelles will allow the two countries to have a roadmap for their future engagement for the next three years.

The agreement between the two countries to jointly manage the resources in the extended continental shelf of the Mascarene Plateau was singled out as a shining example of healthy cooperation built on trust and good neighbourliness.

High Commissioner Morel reaffirmed the Seychelles Government’s commitment to continue supporting Mauritius in its claim to regain the sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago.

High Commissioner Morel conveyed to the Prime Minister the Seychelles Government’s decision to support Mauritius’ candidature in its bid to secure a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council during the period 2025-26.

Mr Morel was accompanied to all his meetings by the Seychelles Honorary Consul to Mauritius, Mr Ahmed Parkar.