New Seychelles High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Mrs. Lalatiana Accouche presented her credentials to the President of the Democratic Socialist of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a ceremony held at President’s House in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on 30th June 2023.

High Commissioner Accouche conveyed warm wishes from the Seychelles President, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan to President Wickremesinghe and the people of Sri Lanka. President Wickremesinghe reciprocated by extending his best wishes to his Seychellois counterpart.

During a tête-à-tête with the Sri Lankan President, High Commissioner Accouche committed to elevate bilateral relations to new heights. She also highlighted the importance of revitalising existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

In turn, President Wickremesinghe expressed his desire to forge stronger ties between the two nations, emphasizing the potential of cultural exchanges as a means of enhancing the people to people connection.

Following the ceremony, the newly accredited High Commissioner engaged in discussions with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Tharaka Balasuriya. They addressed the current bilateral cooperation and identified opportunities for revitalization and enhanced collaboration across various sectors. As a Small Island Developing States (SIDS), emphasis was placed on the importance of joint collaboration in matters concerning climate change which has a direct impact on SIDS in the Indian Ocean region.

During her accreditation visit, High Commissioner Accouche in collaboration with the Seychelles Honorary Consul in Colombo, Dr Udeni Arawgoda met with the Seychellois student in Sri Lanka.

This year Seychelles and Sri Lanka celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations, established in October 1988.