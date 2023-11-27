Accountants must be fit to lead Africa’s inclusive sustainable growth and economic recovery ensuring the continent’s place in the global arena, says ACCA, (The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) (www.ACCAGlobal.com) as it readies for its annual conference held for the first time in South Africa.

Hundreds of accounting professionals from across Africa are expected to gather at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, for the fourth Africa Members Convention (AMC 2023) from December 6-8.

Themed Empowering Finance Professionals for Sustainable Development in Africa the conference will develop earlier conversations on innovative technologies, integrated thinking for sustainable business practice, international sustainability reporting to drive accountability, developing trade competencies towards supporting intra-Africa trade and enabling members develop careers toward building a better world.

“The accountancy profession has a fundamental role to play in the transformation of Africa’s economy, as outlined in Africa’s Agenda 2063 - The Africa We Want - which prioritises inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance and peace and security amongst other issues, “ said Jamil Ampomah ACCA Director Africa, responsible for implementing ACCA's strategy in the region and managing ACCA’s relationships with key African stakeholders – governments, regulators, policy makers, employers, international agencies and regional organisations.

Several African governments have issued policies toward meeting their sustainability commitments underpinned by environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. Their adoption indicates the increasing importance of the sustainability agenda in both the private and public sector in Africa.

The conference will look at sustainability from many angles including financing sustainable development programmes, ethics and professionalism; technology and AI; support of developmental policy, corporate social responsibility and developing accounting career for the future.

The programme line-up brings together senior commercial and government financial professionals, from across the globe, including the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and South Africa’s Deputy Auditor General.

Jane Ohadike, Regional Head of Public Affairs for ACCA - Africa, responsible for setting the strategy for public sector and governments across the region said: “Accountancy and finance professionals are important agents of change and we have identified seven priority areas in which accounting professional have a role. There are building resilient economies, developing the talent of tomorrow, driving sustainable business, advancing standards and regulation, transforming the public sector, supporting entrepreneurial growth and strengthening ethics and trust.

“I really want to encourage accounting and financial professionals to attend the 2023 ACCA Conference to share their expertise and thinking while also using this platform to network and make strategic business connections.

Registration is now open and more information can be found online at Africa Members Convention (https://apo-opa.co/47suIsj).

For media enquiries, contact:

ACCA News Room

E: newsroom@accaglobal.com

Twitter/X: https://apo-opa.co/3QZLo3n

ACCAGlobal.com

About ACCA:

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 247,000 members and 526,000 future members in 181 countries.

In Africa ACCA supports 18,828 members and 58,432 future members and over 300 Approved Employers across the region. ACCA is present in six of Africa’s10 largest economies, with opportunities to influence the profession in the remaining four economies. ACCA is also present remotely in Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Rwanda, Namibia, Lesotho, Sudan, Somalia, Southern Sudan, and Eritrea.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our vision is to develop the accountancy profession the world needs. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.

Find out more at: www.ACCAGlobal.com.