Buliisa District is home to a population of more than 120,000 individuals. Overall, the water access rates in Buliisa vary from 19 % in Butiaba Sub-County to 95 % in Ngwedo Sub-County.

Access to safe and clean water is a fundamental right. Yet, limited resources and the geographic spread of communities make water access challenging for many.

Buliisa District in particular is known to struggle with surface and untreated water and, in most cases, residents must travel long distances to access clean water. This has increased risks of waterborne diseases and unsafe situations for women and children travelling to the water areas.

Addressing these challenges requires a multi-pronged approach focused on repairing non-functional boreholes and installing new ones in critical areas to immediately improve water accessibility. Simultaneously, investing in simple and sustainable water purification and monitoring technologies to improve water point functionality and safety.

The success of such water projects relies heavily on collaborative efforts among stakeholders achieved by adopting technological innovations for monitoring and maintenance while simultaneously instilling a culture of sustainability within the community.

SLB, a global technology company operating in Uganda (and formerly known as Schlumberger), recently embarked on a water stewardship project across its operating areas in Africa. Their objective is to develop, implement, and monitor projects that successfully respond to SLB’s commitment to Climate Action, People and Nature and to make an impactful contribution towards the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The company selected the Buliisa Borehole project among three others across East Africa in a bid to provide safe and sustainable water systems to the communities where they operate and as a strategic response to SDG 6 in the region.

Working closely with the local authorities, and community stakeholders, SLB identified 11 - Boreholes across 8 villages in Buliisa District that needed new construction and rehabilitation. They also expanded their support to education and awareness-raising initiatives focused on water conservation and hygiene practices, which will play a pivotal role in ensuring the long-term success of such water supply initiatives.

This is in addition to establishing water and sanitation committees and self-help groups to encourage locals to take ownership and responsibility for water resources.

Empowering residents to maintain water quality and manage resources effectively are essential and foster a sense of stewardship and commitment towards sustaining the improvements of water supply initiatives. These collaborative efforts lead to long-term positive impacts on the community's access to safe and clean water.