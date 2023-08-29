As Africa’s energy sector grows and new investment is directed into the continent’s vast oil and gas basins, the role service companies play in integrating technological advancements with sustainable oilfield practices continues to expand. Companies such as SLB (formerly Schlumberger), a global technology company with an extensive footprint across Africa, are at the forefront of this transformation, delivering innovative ideas to producing low-carbon oil and gas in Africa.

At this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition, SLB is a bronze sponsor. Set to take place October 16–20 in Cape Town, AEW is a gathering of key stakeholders in the African energy sector, including government officials, industry leaders, investors, and experts, coming together to discuss and shape the future of Africa’s energy landscape. The company's sponsorship underscores the importance of Africa in the global energy industry and highlights SLB's dedication to facilitating the continent's sustainable energy growth.

Present in almost every major producing region in Africa, SLB has a long-history of driving successful project developments across the continent. In West Africa, the company has been present for over 80 years, and has dedicated itself to understanding the region's unique challenges, optimizing hydrocarbon recovery, and improving production. SLB provides comprehensive support throughout the E&P life cycle, from reservoir characterization and drilling to production and processing performance. Offshore Guinea benefits from the company’s expertise through a high-quality 2D prestack time-migrated dataset, crucial for evaluating exploration and production activities in the area.

With a commitment to Africa's energy sector that extends beyond advocacy, SLB initially established its regional headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, in 2022, demonstrating its dedication to the continent's sustainable energy development. Subsequently, in 2023, SLB took another significant step by opening a state-of-the-art regional office in Lagos, Nigeria. This strategic progression signifies SLB's proactive approach to not only enhancing the employee experience but also fostering a sustainable business environment for the benefit of all stakeholders in two key African locations.

In Southern Africa, the company is working on the Angola Depth Imaging Project, focusing on advanced depth imaging techniques to improve subsurface mapping in the country. Additionally, the company is a key contributor to the Angola 3D Reimaging Survey, reprocessing existing 3D seismic data to gain a more comprehensive understanding of Angola’s geology. The company also offers an extensive multiclient data library for offshore Mozambique, encompassing both 2D and 3D seismic data, and is actively acquiring 15,000 km2 of broadband 3D seismic data in the Mozambique Angoche Basin. These projects collectively reflect its commitment to advancing Africa's energy sector by providing critical data and expertise for exploration and production activities in the region.

The company also plays a key role in North Africa. In 2023 SLB inked a significant contract with Libya’s National Drilling Company, a subsidiary of its National Oil Corporation, to undertake drilling operations for three new wells situated in the Nesr and Al Waha fields. SLB’s technical assistance and expertise will enhance the operational efficiency of the sector, furthering Libya's ambitions in the energy domain.

SLB's role in Africa as a service and technology company is pivotal in the continent's energy transition. The company’s extensive experience and advanced technologies are essential for enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and reducing carbon emissions. SLB provides valuable expertise in sustainable energy practices, drives innovation, and fosters economic growth by generating employment and technology transfer. In essence, SLB plays a vital role in propelling Africa toward a greener and more sustainable energy future.

“SLB's impactful activities in Africa signify a transformative stride towards bolstering the continent's energy security and sustainability. The company’s commitment to technological excellence and sustainable practices not only advances Africa's energy sector but also aligns with our collective vision of a prosperous, secure, and environmentally responsible energy future for Africa and its people,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

As AEW 2023 approaches, SLB’s bronze sponsorship will contribute to the event's success by fostering meaningful discussions, facilitating valuable partnerships, and furthering dialogue on advancing Africa's energy sector towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.