The Governments of the United States of America and Egypt co-hosted an event in conjunction with President Biden’s visit to COP27.

COP27 President Sameh Shoukry and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry presided over the event, which focused on the two governments’ efforts to accelerate climate adaptation action and support in Africa.

Secretary Kerry emphasized the United States’ commitment to help vulnerable countries and communities in Africa adapt to and manage the impacts of climate change, as part of the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE). This includes the United States’ response to the UN Secretary General’s call for Early Warning for All within the next five years, where we will help close the gap in Africa. This also includes support that will enable the Africa Adaptation Initiative to launch a new Food Security Accelerator, as well as support for the launch of Egypt’s Cairo Center for Learning and Excellence on Adaptation and Resilience.

In addition to President Biden’s announcement of over $150 million to accelerate PREPARE’s work across the African continent, the event also included announcements of over $100 million in pledged contributions from the private sector and philanthropy.