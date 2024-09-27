United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, to explore ways of enhancing cooperation.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, discussed strengthening UAE-Africa ties and developing aspects of joint cooperation at all levels.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mahamat also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest and regional and international issues.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness to consolidate positive and constructive development partnerships with friendly African countries and develop prospects for cooperation in many vital areas, especially economic ones, to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

