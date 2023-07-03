​The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to work on accelerating the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from the conflict zone in the capital city of Khartoum which is still ongoing today.

Those who were evacuated were Indonesian citizens who had previously decided to remain in Sudan and not participate in the evacuation due to family considerations and work reasons.

On 6/21/2023 the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum managed to evacuate 3 (three) Indonesian citizens from Khartoum to Port Sudan, consisting of a mother and 2 (two) children from mixed marriage families.

Furthermore, on 27/6/2023, 2 (two) Indonesian citizens from Atbarah, Nile River a.n. Cicih and Rosita have been successfully picked up and arrived at Port Sudan. Currently the two Indonesian citizens are in the temporary building of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan.

Happy smiles were seen on the faces of the five Indonesian citizens after they managed to get out of the conflict area in Khartoum.

Ambassador Sunarko expressed his gratitude that the Indonesian citizens who were evacuated from Khartoum and other cities had arrived safely in Port Sudan to continue their return to their homeland.

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan is committed to continuing its efforts to assist the evacuation of the remaining Indonesian citizens, while at the same time keeping a close watch on developments in the security situation on the ground.