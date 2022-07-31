Listen to the soundbite

Download the soundbite

The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa, and Madagascar (SECAM) (www.SECAM.org), the association of Catholic Bishops of Africa, Madagascar, and the Islands, has elected His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Ghana as its new President.

His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr is now the highest-ranking member of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa.

Video B-roll, photos, soundbites and interviews in English, French and Portuguese are available for media free of charge and can be used without restriction and without asking for authorization: https://bit.ly/SECAM-PDT

Watch the interview of His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr, New President of SECAM: https://bit.ly/3zJDFPd

Watch the B-roll: https://bit.ly/3BLFay7

Media contact:

Vatican@apo-opa.com