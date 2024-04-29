The 3rd East African Community (EAC) Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Conference, held from 6 to 8 March, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya, marked a significant milestone for the region with the launch of the East African Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2023-2033 and the East African Regional Intellectual Property (IP) Policy 2023-2033.

Setting this achievement apart, is the inclusion of Open Science principles and guidelines in the new policy framework. This marks a first for the region and Africa and is set to unlock the full potential of scientific research and drive sustainable development across East Africa.

This historic achievement was the culmination of concerted efforts by a strategic partnership between the Training Centre in Communication (TCC Africa), Public Library of Science (PLOS), and the East African Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO). The collaboration began in 2022, with the shared vision of promoting Open Science principles and practices and empowering researchers across the EAC Partner States.

"We are enthusiastic about participating in this process and we take pride in the fact that East Africa, particularly the East African Community, is establishing a precedent in Africa by incorporating Open Science into its regional STI Policy," states Ms. Joy Owango, Executive Director of the Training Centre in Communication. "This will serve as a basis for understanding and applying this regional policy to meet the specific needs of the East African countries and we are eager to collaborate with them in order to help them achieve their national goals in Open Science," she says.

The journey kicked-off with a series of national dialogues, with the inaugural national Open Science dialogue that took place in Tanzania in February 2023, followed by another session in Kenya in September 2023. With the policy groundwork in place, the partnership is now focused on expanding its reach to the remaining EAC nations. Plans are underway to hold similar national dialogues in in the Partner States, in an effort to identify each nation's specific needs and barriers to adopting Open Science practices.

“I am truly thrilled to see the inclusion of Open Science in regional STI Policy. Open Science has the potential to make the scientific process more transparent, inclusive and equitable,” remarked Roheena Anand, Executive Director of Global Publishing Development at PLOS. "Our collaboration with TCC Africa and EASTECO has focused on facilitating and supporting both regional and national high-level Open Science policy dialogues with key higher-education stakeholders. These discussions have added to our understanding of the barriers to participation and will enable us to work towards solutions that address them. We look forward to evolving our learning with the remaining EAC countries," she added.

‘’It is a dream come true for the East African region, considering the efforts being made to increase the capacity of the region to disseminate research findings and to access scientific production from other parts of the world. Through this initiative, we look forward to enhanced visibility and to leverage on the numerous benefits of open science to support widening and deepening of the integration agenda’’, said Dr. Sylvance Okoth, Executive Secretary of EASTECO.

Open Science principles promote the free and open dissemination of research outputs, data, and scientific information, facilitating collaboration, reproducibility, and societal engagement in the research process. Its inclusion in the policy unleashes new opportunities for innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development by breaking down barriers to accessing and building upon scientific knowledge. As the EAC embarks on this journey, the partnership between TCC Africa, PLOS, and EASTECO stands ready to support and empower stakeholders in realizing the full benefits of open and equitable research practices.