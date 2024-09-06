At the opening event, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Chairman of the African Union, the Chairman of the China-Africa Cooperation, as well as representatives from four African regions, addressed the Summit.

President Xi Jinping also presented a 10-point proposal aimed at fostering mutual development and partnership between China and Africa. He pledged over 50 billion dollars in funding for the implementation of various programs over the next three years.

The Summit was inaugurated by a keynote address from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. President Xi highlighted the significant contributions of the China-Africa Cooperation in advancing China-Africa relations over the past 24 years since its inception in 2000. He noted that the relationship between China and Africa, which spans over 70 years, has now reached a higher stage of development.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.