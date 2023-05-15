The eighth session of the Permanent Joint Commission (PJC) between the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco and the governments of the Walloon Region and the French Community Wallonia-Brussels kicked off, on May 15, 2023 in Rabat.

This session is structured around five main areas of partnership for the period 2023-2027, namely education, sport, higher education and scientific research, culture, youth and communication, energy and water-energy nexus; regionalization and evaluation of public policies, in addition to entrepreneurship, vocational training and social cohesion.

The two parties, which welcomed the excellent level of their relations based on mutual respect and the sharing of common values of peace, dialogue and solidarity, stressed their willingness to strengthen their cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of the PJC proceedings, the director of Cooperation and Cultural Action at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Ms. Nadia El Hnot stressed the important role that the PJC plays as an instrument of cooperation in strengthening relations between Morocco and the Walloon region, adding that the PJC "has emerged over the years as an essential space for dialogue and exchange" between Moroccan and Belgian partners.

The PJC also aims to focus on a "win-win approach that takes into account the opportunities for developing collaborations between public and private operators," she noted.

She added that it also plans to accompany the reforms and development strategies of Moroccan public services with the ministerial departments as the main actors of change while supporting civil society, cultural, academic and economic actors.