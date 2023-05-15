This week, we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Tunisia Campaign of World War II, which was a turning point for the Allied forces and liberated North Africa from Nazi control on May 13, 1943. This success in Tunisia paved the way for the liberation of Europe and strengthened the partnership between the allied countries. As part of the commemorative events, Ambassador Joey Hood alongside the Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, and Germany, traveled to Gabes as a guest of the Ministries of Defense, Tourism and Culture to visit the Mareth Line Museum that documents a pivotal battle between Allied and Axis forces along the line of Wadi Zigzaou. Other commemorative events included a symposium at the Oudhna archaeological site with preeminent World War II scholars and a gathering with Tunisian officials at the Ambassador’s residence. The North Africa American Cemetery also hosted a luminary event at the site where 2,841 American soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice during World War II. Ambassador Hood noted, “After World War II, we learned how the most bitter of rivals could move past even the deepest wounds of war to address the common challenges of the future. This is why we can stand together here today not only with our allies, but also with our former adversaries, with whom we work today in partnership and friendship.”

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.