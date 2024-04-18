2024 BAL Season ( BAL.NBA.com ) Continues Friday, April 19 with Nile Conference Group Phase in Cairo; 24 Players with NBA, NBA G League and NCAA Experience to Feature on Nile Conference Rosters; Tickets on Sale Now at BAL.NBA.com and Tazkarti.com; Fans Can Save Up to 35% On Group Packages.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) today announced the 52 players from 11 countries across Africa, Europe and the U.S. who will compete in the 2024 Basketball Africa League’s (BAL) Nile Conference group phase, which will take place from Friday, April 19 – Saturday, April 27 at the Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt*.

The four teams (https://apo-opa.co/3T0x5w8) competing in the Nile Conference group phase feature seven players with NBA and NBA G League experience, 17 former NCAA Division I players, four current NBA Academy Africa prospects, two NBA Academy Africa graduates, six former Basketball Without Borders (BWB) campers, nine players who have participated in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and 28 players with FIBA AfroBasket experience.

The opening game of the Nile Conference group phase will feature first-time BAL participants Al Ahly Ly (Libya) and Bangui Sporting Club (Central African Republic) facing off at 4:00 p.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. ET. In the second game, home team and defending BAL champion Al Ahly (Egypt) will begin its title defense against two-time BAL participant City Oilers (Uganda) at 7:00 p.m. local time / 1:00 p.m. ET. The complete game schedule is available at BAL.NBA.com.

Tickets are on sale now at BAL.NBA.com and Tazkarti.com, starting at 75 EGP with up to 35% off single game ticket prices by purchasing group packages by emailing BalTickets@thebal.com.

Following the Nile Conference, the 2024 BAL season will continue with the Sahara Conference group phase, which will take place from Saturday, May 4 – Sunday, May 12 at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, and feature 2022 BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia), home team and 2023 BAL runner-up AS Douanes (Senegal), 2021 BAL participant Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria), and first-time BAL participant Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Basketball (APR; Rwanda). Tickets for the Sahara Conference group phase are available at Teewtickets.com, with up to 20% off single game ticket prices when purchasing packages for two, four or all 12 games.

Fans who purchase tickets will also have free access to BAL Fan Zones at the arena in each market.

FUS Rabat Basketball (Morocco; 3-1) and Petro de Luanda (Angola; 2-2) finished as the top two teams at the inaugural Kalahari Conference group phase in Pretoria, South Africa last month. The top two teams from each conference and the top two third-place teams from across the three conferences will travel to BK Arena in Kigali for four seeding games followed by an eight-game, single-elimination Playoffs and Finals from Friday, May 24 – Saturday, June 1. Ticket sales information for the Playoffs and Finals will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 BAL season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to- air and paid TV broadcast partnerships with the African Union of Broadcasting, American Forces Network (AFN), Canal+, NBA TV, Tencent Video, TSN, TV5 Monde, Visionary TV and Voice of America (VOA), and livestreaming on the NBA App (https://apo-opa.co/43eJtgR), NBA.com, BAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube channel (https://apo-opa.co/43gfoxt).

Linked here (https://apo-opa.co/4d5ATpa) please find select Nile Conference group phase player and coach storylines.

*Rosters are subject to change and will be updated in real-time on the team roster pages on BAL.NBA.com .

View Nile Conference Group Phase Rosters (https://apo-opa.co/3T0x5w8)

Basketball Africa League Season 4 Nile Conference Hype Video (Credit: Basketball Africa League) (https://apo-opa.co/4avTsAM)

