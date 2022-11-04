India and Namibia held the 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) on 3rd November 2022 in Windhoek, Namibia. The Indian side was led by Shri Puneet R. Kundal, JS(E&SA) while the Namibian side was led by Amb. Sabine Bohlke Moller, Head of the Bilateral Relations and Cooperation Department, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations including enhancing of cooperation in development partnership, trade and investment relations, energy, defence, agriculture, health, art and culture and education. The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues as well as cooperation in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The Indian side expressed its appreciation for the cooperation extended by the Government of Namibia for the trans-location of Cheetahs from Namibia to India and expressed the hope that this cooperation would be further enhanced.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi.