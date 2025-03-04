The 4th ECOWAS Sub-Committee of Chiefs of Naval Staff Meeting concluded on Thursday 27 February, bringing to a close three days of deliberations on maritime security issues in the West African region.

The meeting organised by the ECOWAS Regional Security Division (Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security – ECOWAS) took place from 25 to 27 February 2025 and brought together the Chiefs of Naval Staff of ECOWAS Member States, as well as representatives of the ECOWAS Commission and other key stakeholders.

During the meeting, participants engaged in intense discussions and deliberations on key maritime security issues, including the evaluation of the Yaoundé Maritime Security Architecture, the operation and exercises conducted by each Maritime Zone at sea, and the sharing of information and best practices.

In his concluding words the Chairman of the Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff of Nigeria represented by Rear Admiral Eugenio Olusegun Ferreira the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval headquarters, of the Nigeria Navy commanded the participants and reaffirm the importance that all the recommendation have to be take in account for the enhancement of the Maritimes security in west Africa.

Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, PhD, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, praised the commitment of the participants during the discussions. Represented by General Mactar Diop, Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Force, Ambassador Musah stressed the importance of the rapid implementation of the recommendations made. He also expressed his gratitude to the host country and all the partners presents.

The Chief of Staff of the Cabo Verde Navy, Commander Armindo António da Graça, stressed the importance of coordinated operations through maritime centres and the use of technological tools to help improve security in ECOWAS maritime areas.

Key recommendations from the ECOWAS subcommittee meeting include the need to strengthen cooperation in maritime security through the sharing of information and best practices. Additionally, the meeting emphasized the importance of supporting ECOWAS ratification of the African Union Charter on Maritime Safety, Security, and Development in Africa. Furthermore, the development of a local maritime domain awareness solution with full regional ownership and a secure information sharing platform was recommended. Finally, the meeting highlighted the need for capacity building through training to improve the skills and expertise of maritime security personnel.

The successful conclusion of the 4th ECOWAS Sub-Committee of Chiefs of Naval Staff Meeting demonstrates the region’s commitment to addressing maritime security challenges and promoting cooperation among Member States.