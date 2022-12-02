High Commissioner Claude Morel, based in Pretoria, South Africa, and Permanent Representative to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), represented Seychelles at the meetings of the 43rd Intergovernmental Committee and Council of Ministers held in Lusaka, Zambia, from 29th November to 1st December 2022.

The meetings, held under the theme of “Building Resilience through Strategic Digital Economic Integration”, allowed member states to review progress of several COMESA programmes directed at enhancing regional integration across the region. Interventions in the meetings centered on the role Seychelles has played in supporting specific activities under COMESA, such as Intra –African Trade and Infrastructure Programmes, as well as reaffirming the country’s commitment through continuous support for these initiatives.

Additionally, the Seychelles delegation requested that the modalities that are specific to island states be taken into consideration. One of the important outcomes of the meetings was the adoption of the COMESA Regional Blue Economy Strategy. In his intervention Ambassador Claude Morel stated that, as chair of the African Union Blue Economy chapter, Seychelles possesses the expertise and experience that will help to contribute significantly towards the organisation’s mandate aimed towards sustainable practices. Another important issue addressed during the meetings was the focus on maritime connectivity, and the need to have shipping lines in order to increase trade between the Indian Ocean islands and mainland Africa.

Ambassador Morel was accompanied by Third Secretary Mrs. Nisha Chengo at the meeting.