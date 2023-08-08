The third round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Cameroon was held on 7th August, 2023 in Yaounde, Cameroon. It was co-chaired by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, AS (C&WA), from Indian side and H.E. Mr. Oumarou Chinmoun, Secretary General of Ministry of External Relations, from Cameroon side.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the wide ranging bilateral relations covering political, economic&commercial, investment, defence&security, development partnership, capacity building , cultural and people to people linkage and ways to further strengthen the ties between India and Cameroon. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance their cooperation in the multilateral fora.

​India and Cameroon enjoy warm and friendly relations dating back to pre-independence era of Cameroon. With opening of our resident Mission in Yaounde in 2019, our bilateral relations have received further impetus. Our bilateral trade has been growing steadily and it reached to US$ 1.1 billion during FY 2022-23 from US$ 523 million in 2018-19. India had extended two Lines of Credit (LoCs) worth US$ 79.65 million to Republic of Cameroon for Rice, Maize and Cassava plantation projects. India has also been supporting Cameroon in capacity building by providing training to Cameroon officials in various areas under ITEC as well as scholarships/ fellowships under ICCR.

Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at New Delhi, India at a mutually convenient date.

On the sidelines of FOC, Shri Sevala Naik Mude, AS(C&WA) paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Mbella Mbella Lejeune, Minister of External Relations of Cameroon, and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.