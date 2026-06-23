The Office of the President wishes to inform the public that Tuesday, 30 June 2026, has been declared a public holiday, and the declaration has been officially gazetted.
The additional public holiday forms part of Seychelles’ commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Independence, a historic milestone marking five decades of sovereignty, nationhood and development since the country attained independence on 29 June 1976.
The public holiday will provide Seychellois with an opportunity to continue participating in the Golden Jubilee celebrations and to reflect on the nation’s achievements, shared identity and aspirations for the future.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.