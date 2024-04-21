Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt

On 18 April 2024, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Chargé d'Affaires a.i, attended the 270th ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) Meeting, chaired by Indonesia. The Meeting discussed about the preparations for the ASEAN Seminar with Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs as well as the ACC Annual Activities in 2024 to raise awareness about ASEAN in Egypt, whereby Thailand updated the Meeting about the status of the upcoming Brown Bag session on ASEAN with a leading university in Egypt. The Meeting also discussed the bilateral activities between Egypt and respective ASEAN countries.

