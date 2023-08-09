On 8 August 2023, which coincides with ASEAN Day, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, attended the 267th ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) Meeting, chaired by Brunei Darussalam.
The Meeting discussed about the remaining 2023 ACC Annual Activities to raise awareness about ASEAN in Egypt and took note of Thailand’s preparation for the second brown bag session on ASEAN with a leading university in Egypt. Moreover, the Meeting shared information on bilateral activities which Ambassador Ewtoksan shared Thailand’s recent experience in the evacuation of Thai nationals from the Sudan, the meeting between the Ambassador and representative of International University of Africa in the Sudan, and the visit of the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
On this occasion, the Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam handed over the ACC chairmanship to the next chair Ambassador of Cambodia, whose term will be from September 2023 – February 2024.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.