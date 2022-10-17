The U.S. Embassy is now accepting applications for the Study of the U.S. Institutes (SUSI) exchange programs. Sponsored by the U.S. government, SUSI exchanges are intensive post-graduate level academic programs whose purpose is to strengthen curricula and to enhance the quality of teaching about the United States at academic institutions abroad. The programs consist of five-to-six-week institutes that will take place at various American colleges, universities, and academic institutions beginning in or after June 2023.

The SUSI for Scholars provide academics the opportunity to deepen their understanding of U.S. society, culture, values, and institutions. Participants can apply to partake in one of six Institutes: American Politics and Political Thought; Contemporary American Literature; Journalism and Media; U.S. Culture, Identity, and Society; U.S. Economics and Sustainable Development; or U.S. Foreign Policy. Since the 1970s, numerous Cameroonian scholars, faculty members, researchers, practitioners, and specialists have partaken in the SUSI, including, most recently, Dr. Louis Marie Kakdeu of the University of Maroua (Journalism and Media, 2022) and Dr. Emile Sesela Sunjo of the University of Buea (U.S. Foreign Policy, 2022). The Embassy invites qualified professionals from institutions of higher education or research focused organizations to apply.

The SUSI for Secondary Educators is for experienced classroom teachers, administrators, and education professionals who wish to introduce aspects of U.S. studies into their curricula and/or educator training programs. The Institutes provide content and materials to help educators develop secondary-level curricula about the United States. The program will likewise explore the history and development of American institutions and ideals using a combination of conventional, multi-disciplinary, and interdisciplinary approaches. In addition to institutes designed for classroom teachers, there is an institute geared toward textbook writers, curriculum developers, teacher trainers, Ministry of Education officials, and other administrators.

For more information about SUSI and the application process, please visit https://cm.usembassy.gov/program-announcements/ or contact the U.S. Embassy in Yaounde at 22220 1500. All applications must be submitted via email to ExchangesYaounde@state.gov, no later than midnight Cameroonian time on December 19, 2022.