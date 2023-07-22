NEMA South East Zone in her efforts to reduce losses associated with flood disaster, has commenced flood sensitization programme across the flood prone areas of Enugu state. The NEMA team in collaboration with Enugu State Emergency Management Agency carried out flood mitigation/ preparedness awareness at Awgu LGA on Thursday 21st July 2023.

The NEMA South East Ag. Zonal Coordinator Mrs Ngozi Echeazu who disclosed this during her opening remarks encouraged community participation, creation of effective LEMC, update on communities affected by flood, adherence to the NEMA/NIMET/NIHSA warnings and replicating DM practices at the local government/community level.

The joint team on arrival was received by Hon. Pedro Okwudili Nwankwo the Chairman and all other executive members of the Council including his Deputy Hon. Barrister Ogbonnia Lotachukwu.

Lecture presentation was done in Igbo language in order to properly informed the audience. Handbills and posters were equally distributed to participants for a more visual understanding of flood. The NEMA/SEMA team responded to questions from participants at the end of the event.The community representatives attended the sensitization in large numbers.

In his speech, the Awgu LGA Chairman Hon. Pedro Okwudili Nwankwo commended the NEMA team for coming around with such an important message which will go a long way in reducing flood incident to the barest minimum in the LGA. He further assured the joint team that his administration will ensure the establishment of LEMC.