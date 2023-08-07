Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt


On 4 August 2023, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, and officers participated in the 2023 ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) Friendly Bowling Tournament at the International Bowling Center in Nasr City.

This activity is part of the 56th anniversary celebration of the establishment of ASEAN or ASEAN Day which takes place on 8 August of every year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.