Liquid Dataport, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, and recent African Wholesale Carrier of the Year for a record 11th year in a row, has announced the launch of its SDN offering – Dataport. A client-controlled network that can be scaled and customised to suit the needs of all individual businesses.

Liquid Dataport is the first African company to launch a pan-African Software Defined Network (SDN) service reiterating its investment and understanding of the needs of businesses on the continent. Liquid Dataport has deployed the industry-leading software solution to provide instant quotes, orchestrate service provisioning to configure customer service requirements automatically. This makes Dataport the most extensive ‘One Africa’ digital network and empowers customers to take control of their network, tailor-making it to suit all of their connectivity requirements, app usage and costs.

This improved visibility allows users to define secure network pathways and offers customers better control than most other network options. According to David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport, “If African businesses were to level the playing field against their counterparts in more developed economies, SDN is the answer. How we work has evolved, and our customers now expect to pay for services as they consume them. The flexibility we have brought customers through this solution has allowed them to select and scale their network requirements according to their individual needs and only pay for what they use”.

The offering will be deployed in South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania and the United Kingdom and France in its first phase, with more countries and Points of Presence to ensure increased coverage in the future. Users have complete control over their operations through an efficient, easy-to-use web portal, from choosing destinations, speed and bandwidths, managing traffic demand, checking costs, and more. With Dataport, customers have complete oversight of services provisioned at their fingertips.

One of the most significant benefits of customers partnering with Liquid Dataport is that the SDN solution is deployed on Liquid’s owned network. Meaning customers can break away from the traditional approach of siloed networking and even take advantage of our extensive fibre backbone across the continent. This underscores the business’ overall commitment to providing extensive infrastructure and building on a digitised network in Africa and beyond.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive fibre broadband network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. https://www.Liquid.Tech