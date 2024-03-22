​The 1st Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Mauritania was held in Nouakchott on 21 March 2024, co-chaired by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (Central&West Africa), Ministry of External Affairs from Indian side and Mr. Mohammed El Hanchi KETTAB, Ambassador, Director General of Bilateral Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

​During the consultations, both delegations engaged in constructive discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest. The discussions encompassed various facets of collaboration, including political cooperation, economic partnership, development assistance, cultural exchanges, and cooperation in multilateral forums.

​India and Mauritania share long-standing ties of friendship and collaboration. The bilateral trade between India and Mauritania has grown steadily during the last three years and it reached US$ 378.24 Mn during 2022-23, from US$ 108.91 Mn in 2021-22. Both sides agreed to continue engagements through institutional mechanisms. India’s Resident Mission has been opened in June 2021 which has been providing impetus in strengthening our bilateral relations.

The next round of FOC will be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.