Inaugural Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Angola were held in Luanda on 11 August 2023. From Indian side, Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (Central&West Africa Division) led the delegation and Ambassador Esmeralda Bravo Conde Da Silva Mendonca, Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs led Angolan delegation.

Both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence, energy, agriculture, development partnership, health and pharmaceuticals, science&technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change, International Solar Alliance (ISA) and sustainable development.



India and Angola have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, which are based on shared values and common vision. The high level engagements between India and Angola have helped to further strengthen the bilateral relations of the two countries. The First Joint Commission Meeting Co-Chaired by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, which was held in September 2020 had provided fresh impetus to the bilateral relations of the two countries. Both sides are keen to explore new avenues of cooperation.



The bilateral trade between India and Angola has shown a healthy growth trend during the last three years and has increased from US$ 2.14 billion during 2020-21 to US$ 4.22 billion in 2022-23. India is the 3rd largest trading partner of Angola sharing about 10% of Angola’s external trade. India’s import from Angola is primarily driven by crude oil which is 3% of our global oil import. There was detailed talk on available opportunities for enhanced cooperation in the fields of rough diamonds trade, agriculture, food processing and Defence cooperation including Government of India’s offer of an LOC of US$ 100 million to Angola for Defence procurement. Both sides exchanged views on diversification of the trade basket for mutual benefit.



Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.



On the sidelines of FOC, Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (Central&West Africa Division) paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Tete Antonio, Minister of External Relations of Angola, and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.