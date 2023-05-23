Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko on Monday (22/5) held a friendly meeting in Jeddah and at the same time released 18 Indonesian students in Sudan to serve as Support Staff for the Hajj Pilgrimage Implementation Officer (PPIH) Saudi Arabia 1444H.

To all PPIH supporters, Ambassador Sunarko conveyed his congratulations on duty and advised them to carry out their duties of serving the pilgrims as well as possible, with full dedication and responsibility, as well as prioritizing empathy and wholehearted service in carrying out their duties.

The Indonesian Ambassador also emphasized the importance of maintaining health and continuing to establish coordination, communication, cohesiveness and a spirit of cooperation in all lines and service sectors for pilgrims wherever the officers are assigned.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Sunarko expressed his appreciation to the PPIH support team from Khartoum who remained enthusiastic and committed despite the situation and process of evacuating Indonesian citizens due to the security situation and conflict in Sudan.