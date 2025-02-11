President John Dramani Mahama’s 120 Days Social Contract Task Force has held its inaugural meeting following the swearing-in of the full complement of ministers of state.

Chaired by Dr Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs, the 19-member task force is to ensure that the policies outlined in the NDC Manifesto to be achieved within the first 120 days of President Mahama’s assumption of office are fulfilled.

The president noted that while some of the promises have been delivered, others required a sectoral focus and needed the ministers to be in place.

“Some of the targets were to be achieved within 90 days, while others were in 14 days like the promise to assemble a full cabinet, which has been achieved.

“Others necessarily must go with some things, for instance the removal of some taxes and rationalisation of taxes can only be in the budget because you need to do revenue measures and put those tax instruments before Parliament,” the President said.

“So, all of you are supposed to focus on your sectors and work so that we achieve all the targets that we set ourselves in the 120-day plan.”

President Mahama, referred to Task Force as the G120, and urged them to work closely with the Chairperson, to make sure that the government is faithful to the mandate given it by the people of Ghana.

He noted that the National Economic Dialogue Planning Committee and the Constitution Review Committee have started work. The president lauded the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, for setting up the National Forum on Education Committee.

“The Minister for Education, who was amongst the earliest to be sworn-in has already moved quite fast with the issue of the national education review and so for those of you who were sworn-in later look into your sector ministries and the promises that we made and then work as quickly as possible with the senior presidential advisor on governmental affairs to be able to achieve those targets we’ve set ourselves”, the President said.

The 120 days Social Contract Task Force include Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Finance Minister, John Abu Jinapor, Energy Minister, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice and Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Education Minister.

The others are Hon. Dzifa Abla Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, George Opare Addo, Minister for Youth Development, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister for Health, and Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment.

The rest are Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Mr Prosper Bani, National Security Adviser, Mr Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Professor Francis Dodoo, Presidential Adviser, Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President and COP Kofi Boakye (Rtd.), Director of Operations at the Presidency.

Dr Valerie Sawyerr on behalf of the Team, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the honour bestowed upon them.

“We know how seriously you take your promises to the people of Ghana. Each promise is best with deep thinking, painstaking calculation, and consideration of various permutations to ensure they are viable, doable, and sustainable,” she said.

“We will not fail you; we will not fail the people of Ghana and God be our helper,” Dr Sawyerr said.