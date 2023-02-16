The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and the World Bank in collaboration with the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) pilot Member States, are organizing the meeting of the WURI programme Coordination Committee for the first quarter of 2023.

The meeting is holding virtually on Wednesday 15 February 2023 from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m. UTC+1. This is the 10th meeting since the beginning of the programme.

The objectives of the meeting among others are to (1) take stock of the status of projects implementation by WURI Member States (Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Niger, and Togo) and the ECOWAS Commission, and propose a systematized approach for reporting recent achievements and priorities; and (2) review and endorse the concept note and agenda for the Supervisory Committee meeting scheduled for April this year.

The WURI is a multi-phase programme financed by the World Bank and implemented by Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Niger and Togo, and the ECOWAS Commission, with the objective to increase the number of persons in participating countries who have government-recognized proof of unique identity that enables access to services. Specifically, the Commission aims to foster regional dialogues and cooperation for cross-border mutual recognition of foundational identity systems for access to services.