AFCM Secretary General: Conference constitutes a driving force for the development of Arab capital markets

Bahrain Bourse CEO, AFCM New Session President: We will work together to continue developing the Federation’s capabilities to meet the needs of its members and support Arab economic development plans.

The Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) Annual Conference will launch on March 29-30, 2022, where it will witness the handover of the Federation’s presidency from the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) to Bahrain Bourse. During its presidency period, Bahrain Bourse will lead the Arab Federation of Capital Markets throughout the year 2022 and continue the efforts to further develop the Federation and enable it to achieve its vision.

Bahrain Bourse, a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, will host the AFCM Annual Conference, which will be held virtually. The Federation currently includes 21 members representing around 17 stock and commodity exchanges, and four clearing companies, in addition to several financial brokerage firms and banks in the Arab region. The number of companies listed on Arab markets reached 1,572 companies with a capital of USD 3.8 trillion by the end of 2021.

The AFCM Annual Conference provides a platform for leaders of the Arab stock industry and international experts to gather and exchange views and expertise. The conference supports the efforts taken to identify the latest developments of systems and work models used globally in managing, developing and raising the efficiency of capital markets, and aims to utilise it to serve the requirements of capital markets and support governments’ endeavours to achieve the objectives of economic and social development plans.

Additionally, the conference seeks to enhance integration and coordination efforts in the interest of Arab capital markets at all levels, especially enhancing liquidity and motivating many companies to register, offer and trade to pursue their growth plans through capital markets.

Moreover, the conference is anticipated to attract over 350 attendees from Arab exchanges, financial market regulatory bodies, brokerage firms, investment fund managers, economic journalists, and a number of global financial and development institutions.

The event will host 19 sessions and 69 speakers, and discuss various capital market topics, such as sustainability, Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), green financing, Regulatory Technology (RegTech), market data monetisation, and all developments related to technology applications that support and assist the activity and effectiveness of financial markets.

On the occasion, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse and AFCM President in its new session, expressed gratitude and appreciation to all AFCM members for their sincere efforts and hard work to develop the Federation during the past period.

Commenting further, Shaikh Khalifa said: “Bahrain Bourse’s presidency of the Federation will further advance the efforts to develop its capabilities and efforts with the aim of making a unique change in its work systems and models at the institutional and technical levels. This will ensure the continuity of the Federation’s role to further support Arab stock exchanges in a more efficient manner, and enhance its capabilities and competitiveness to promote inter-Arab trade in securities as one of the most important financing sources of the economic and social development plans of our Arab nation.”

“We are honoured at Bahrain Bourse to host the AFCM Annual Conference this year, as it represents a launchpad to showcase the major themes driving regional capital markets. We recognise the vital role that Bahrain Bourse could play in providing a stable and transparent environment, and the importance of our endeavours to achieve the objectives of the conference and support a transparent investment environment for Arab capital markets. The conference serves as a key forum for sharing ideas and experiences from key leaders in the capital market, and we look forward to achieving anticipated results in an integrated manner,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

For his part, Mr. Rami El Dokany, Secretary General of AFCM (formerly Arab Federation of Exchanges) said, “The Federation was established in 1978 upon the recommendation of the Conference of Central Bank Governors under the patronage of the League of Arab States, with the membership of only four Arab stock exchanges at that time. The Federation aims to facilitate the exchange of technical aid between members, coordinating the applicable laws and regulations, and overcoming the difficulties facing inter-Arab investment.”

Mr. El Dokany further said: “We are delighted to organise the AFCM Annual Conference in coordination with and with the participation of Bahrain Bourse, which will head the Federation in its new session. The conference will discuss the most recent developments in technology applications and examine the extent to which they can be utilised to enhance the efficiency of financial markets on Arab economies.”

Furthermore, Mr. El Dokany clarified that the upcoming phase will witness working towards the completion of previous efforts to position the Federation on a stable path in the long term, by formulating flexible policies that contribute to the development of its business and activities, in order to promote and facilitate inter-Arab investments in securities.

He added that the conference also aims to develop a platform for cooperation and exchange of expertise and views among all relevant parties, as it constitutes a driving force for the development of Arab capital markets’ capabilities.

The AFCM annual meeting will be held on the side-lines of the conference, with the attendance of 18 Arab capital markets.

For more information on the AFCM Annual Conference, please visit: https://arab-exchanges.org/afcm-bahrain-2022/.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established in 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem-solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpin our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

About Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM):

The Arab Federation of Capital Markets was established in June 1978 to be the guiding body for the Arab stock exchanges, under the recommendation of the Arab Central Banks Conference, held under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The headquarters of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets is located in Beirut, Lebanon.

The AFCM is the Arab industry group for 17 exchanges and 4 Clearing houses (CSD’s), and multiple affiliate members (financial institutions, brokerage firms) from all around the Arab regions (GCC, Levant and Arab African countries). The Federation was set up to contribute to the “development of regulations and promoting harmonized and proactive legislations, and exchanging viewpoints and providing opportunities for cooperation among members”.

