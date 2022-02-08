‘Community of Practice’ for innovation within Abu Dhabi government launched

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), the leading government platform for developing human capital in Abu Dhabi, a subsidiary of the Department of Government Support, has announced its participation in UAE Innovates 2022.

ADSG’s participation at UAE Innovates 2022 falls in line with the event’s ambition to foster a culture of innovation and encourage community involvement in innovating the future of the Emirates.

Building on its experience as a strategic enabler of innovation and talent management, the ADSG will showcase a number of innovative projects and workshops, reinforcing its commitment of making a positive impact on society and building a diverse knowledge-based economy led by Abu Dhabi talent.

The ADSG’s initiatives include the launch of a virtual lab for innovation, in partnership with the first Arab platform specialized in government innovation - Government 01.

The lab, which will be launched this February, will see managers and employees from various government sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi come together to try Codesk, a digital platform developed by Government 01. Aimed at promoting innovation and enabling remote work in the post-COVID world, Codesk is the first Emirati and Arab digital platform of its kind, offering various innovative features that provides an efficient platform for strategic planning, brainstorming sessions, and direct communication.

Her Excellency Sumaya Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Dean of the ADSG, said: “This year's Innovation Month is particularly important as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations for the next 50 years. Through our participation in this important national event, we seek to consolidate our efforts to prepare the next generation of innovators who are able to lead our future towards more prosperity and progress.

The ADSG is committed to working in concert with its partners to develop rich and interactive educational programs and initiatives that will enhance the capabilities of government employees on all professional levels, enabling them to keep up with the rapid transformations of the job market, and bolster the Emirates’ standing as a leading destination for innovation and excellence.”

As part of its efforts to promote innovation, the ADSG will launch the first Emirate-wide ‘Community of Practice’ (COP-Innovation) specializing in innovation. COP-Innovation will provide an opportunity for experts and achievers in the field of innovation to showcase their experiences and capabilities, and contribute to the galvanization of government initiatives and projects that promote leadership, innovation, and readiness for the next fifty years.

The ADSG’s participation in UAE Innovates 2022 will also include the launch of 98 innovative projects carried out by 889 participants from the first, second, and third batches of the ADSG’s General Competencies Program, which seek to develop and enhance government services in Abu Dhabi. The launch of these projects aligns with the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy and realizes the wise leadership’s aspirations for sustaining the UAE’s leading position as an environment that incentivizes and encourages creative people.

The ADSG will also organize a series of training workshops for current enrollees in its General Competencies Program. Held under the theme of “Innovation in Government Services – Together We Innovate for a Flourishing Quality of Life.” The workshops will teach participants to employ the skills acquired during the program to develop and innovate new services, and enhance cooperation between employees from various government sectors, as well as putting the concept of innovation into action, therefore, making it an active and permanent institutional culture in Abu Dhabi government.

His Excellency Mohammed Gheyath, Acting Director-General of the ADSG, said: “Our participation in UAE Innovates 2022 reflects our commitment to encouraging innovation and providing world-class programs for human capital in Abu Dhabi. We are pleased to provide our programs’ participants with platforms and opportunities where they can unleash their creative energies and intellectual abilities and translate them into innovative projects.

By cultivating key skills in technology, science, and other emerging specializations, learners will be able to utilize their knowledge to keep the UAE at the forefront of technical and digital excellence, as well as support the Emirates’ aspirations and ambitions for the next fifty years.”

The ADSG will continue to work with its partners to develop and launch distinguished educational programs that promotes innovation and creativity, building a new generation of innovators and future leaders who are a fundamental pillar in the continued progress, development, and prosperity of our nation.”

The ADSG continues its efforts to strengthen the concept of innovation in accordance with the UAE Vision, by developing leadership skills in Abu Dhabi through the provision of pioneering programs that match international best practices in addition to being custom-made to suit the needs of the job market. The ADSG also strives to create an environment where research and innovation can thrive, enabling government employees to realize the Emirate’s vision of building a sustainable and competitive economy.

The UAE Innovation Week was launched in August 2015 upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in accordance with the declaration of 2015 as the year of innovation in the UAE by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

UAE Innovation Week provides an opportunity for public and private sectors as well as individuals to participate in spreading the culture of innovation in the UAE, reinforcing its position as a global hub for innovation.

