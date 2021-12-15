PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE and Cairo, Egypt: ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, has established a new office in Egypt to build on its commitment to investing in the country’s economic growth.
The opening of ADQ’s new office complements the US$20 billion (AED 73 billion) strategic investment platform launched in 2019 between ADQ and The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE). The platform aims to help advance Egypt’s economic development through joint strategic investment projects, specialised funds and investment tools in key sectors such as healthcare and pharma, utilities, food and agriculture, real estate and financial services.
Omar Mehanna, Head of Sovereign Partnerships at ADQ, commented: “We continuously seek opportunities to create value and harness the growth potential of our partnerships with Sovereign investment entities. Opening our new Egypt office is an important milestone in our long-term commitment, by investing through our strategic investment platform, to unlock growth opportunities across key sectors. Our in-market presence will drive further cross-border collaboration while nurturing organisations that will accelerate the country’s economic development.” Ayman Soliman, CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, said: “ADQ’s decision to establish an office in Egypt signifies the strength and depth of our bilateral cooperation which enhances our ability to develop and evaluate our joint-investment pipeline. Egypt has vast reserves of untapped potential across a diverse range of sectors and our partnership with ADQ illustrates our ability to attract foreign direct investment and stimulate Egypt’s economic development.”
-Ends-
About ADQ
Established in Abu Dhabi in 2018, ADQ is one of the region's largest holding companies with direct and indirect investments in more than 90 companies locally and internationally. Both an asset owner and investor, ADQ’s broad portfolio of major enterprises span key sectors of a diversified economy, including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.
For more information, visit adq.ae or write to media@adq.ae
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.