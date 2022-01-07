ABU DHABI: ADQ has announced that H.E. Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak has been appointed as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). H.E. also serves as the Undersecretary of the Department of Finance.

Additionally, Saeed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, will also be ADX’s Managing Director.

About ADQ

Established in Abu Dhabi in 2018, ADQ is one of the region's largest holding companies with investments locally and internationally. Both an asset owner and investor, ADQ’s broad portfolio of major enterprises span key sectors of a diversified economy, including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). It is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE’s “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

