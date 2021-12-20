Continues to deliver on its Smart Growth Strategy and its promises to customers in KSA

Opening of first ADNOC Oasis convenience store in the Kingdom

Pipeline of stations to open in the Kingdom

Abu Dhabi, UAE : ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, announced today the opening of its latest ADNOC service station in KSA – the first to fully showcase the company’s modern fuel and retail convenience offering with an integrated ADNOC Oasis store, car wash and lube change.

During the first half of 2021, ADNOC Distribution received no objection certificates from the Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) to acquire 35 stations in Saudi Arabia, deals which were previously announced in December 2020 and February 2021. ADNOC Distribution plans to open more ADNOC service stations in KSA in 2021 in accordance with its smart growth strategy locally and internationally.

The new station is the first in the Kingdom to be fully constructed and operated by ADNOC Distribution, bringing its modern fuel and retail convenience to customers and communities in KSA. The station will offer fuel and non-fuel retail, with car wash and lube change located onsite, as well as the first signature ADNOC Oasis store in KSA, offering a wide selection of products, and a range of fresh food and hot and cold made-to-order beverages.

Engineer Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution said: “We reaffirmed out commitment to Saudi Arabia through the intention to expand our presence both through acquisition and organic growth. Having first opened in the Kingdom in 2018, this continued expansion is an integral part of our company’s overarching strategic growth plans. We look forward to more openings later this year and into 2022.”

Mohammed Ali Zabani, Saudi Arabia Country Manager, ADNOC Distribution, added: “We have a strong proposition to bring to the Saudi market and are committed to delivering on our promises to the market and to customers. We are delighted to open our first full ADNOC Service Station experience in the Kingdom, bringing our modern, fresh approach to fuel retail to customers.”

-Ends-

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ADNOCDIST”, is the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE. ADNOC Distribution operates 459 retail fuel stations, 342 convenience stores as of 30 September 2021 and is the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the UAE. ADNOC Distribution is the only fuel retailer operating in all seven emirates in the UAE, and in 2018 expanded its operations internationally, with five service stations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as of 30 September 2021. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021