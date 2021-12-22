PHOTO
- Tarek Bahaa, CEO of Menassat Developments: We have a unique vision for the real estate development industry. We are committed to providing innovative patterns of mixed-use real estate products that keep pace with the future.
- Bahaa added: Podia is the first energy-saving commercial, administrative and medical tower in the New Administrative Capital, with an investment worth EGP 2.5 billion.
Cairo : Tarek Bahaa, CEO of Menassat Developments announced that Menassat recently obtained the initial approval from the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), on the designs and drawings of Podia Tower. It is the first energy-saving commercial, administrative and medical tower in the New Administrative Capital, with an investment worth around EGP 2.5 billion.
Bahaa highlighted that Menassat also obtained a civil defense report and a statement of validity, which confirms its compliance with the safety standards, construction codes, and technical specifications set by ACUD. Menassat submitted the designs and extracted the insurance policy for construction, confirming that the construction will start by the first quarter of 2022.
“Menassat believes in the importance of specialization and considers it as one of the main elements of success in the real estate development industry. Therefore, we took on multiple strategic partnerships with major companies working in the field of contracting, facility management, and financial consultancy. Menassat signed an agreement contract with Pinnacle, Podia Tower’s engineering designer, and the same company that designed the New Alamein Towers. Pinnacle has over 30 years of experience in international engineering consultancy. We also signed a strategic partnership with Sabbour Consulting, one of the leading multidisciplinary consultancy firms in the Middle East for the past 65 years. Sabbour Consulting will be supervising the implementation of the 25-floor Podia project,” said Bahaa.
In addition, we signed a contract with the UAE-based Eltizam Asset Management Group, a technology-driven asset management group utilizing and developing the latest technologies, to manage the assets of the Podia project,” he added. Our most recent partnership was with Baker Tilly, a leading advisory, tax, and assurance firm in Egypt.
“Menassat has a unique vision for this industry. In today’s fast-paced and technologically-advanced environment, it is essential to provide a more distinguished level of innovative, multi-use real estate products that can keep pace with the future and meet the needs and aspirations of clients who aim to invest in safe and sustainable real estate,” concluded Bahaa.
About Podia:
Podia launched by Menassat Developments in cooperation with the engineering consultant Pinnacle Egypt, Podia Tower is one of the tallest commercial, administrative and medical tower at Downtown New Capital (Touristic District), occupying a total area of 19,782 meters and encompassing 25 floors, 3 basements and a ground floor.
Podia Tower is located directly on the northern axis of Mohammed Bin Zayed, in close proximity to the central business district and only a few minutes away from Al Massa Hotel. To the northeast of the tower are the Ministry Quarter, Parliament Building and government agencies & institutions. The tower is also privileged with views of the Green River and the Central Park. From the south, Podia Tower enjoys a full panoramic view of the Embassies neighborhood.
